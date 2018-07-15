At Soldier's Funeral, Sight Of His Five-Month-Old Baby Moves All

Twenty-five year old Mukut Bihari Meena laid down his life in Kupwara on July 11. He was laid to rest with full military honours.

All India | | Updated: July 15, 2018 23:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At Soldier's Funeral, Sight Of His Five-Month-Old Baby Moves All

Mukut Bihari Meena's five-month-old daughter during his funeral.

Jaipur: 

Five-month old Aaru sat on the coffin of her father, Army paratrooper Mukut Bihari Meena who died fighting terrorists in Kashmir. She also held the burning stick along with her grandfather Jagannath before the latter performed his son's last rites.

"You sat on the coffin without crying. Moments before, you had seen the face of your father. It was very emotional. Me and all the Army officers were watching and your innocence was at the centre of our thoughts," Jhalawar district collector Jitendra Soni said in an emotional letter to the baby girl.

"The blessings of every responsible and sensible citizen of the entire country are with you. Grow well and make your father's glorious martyrdom your pride," Mr Soni said.

Twenty-five year old Mukut Bihari Meena laid down his life in Kupwara on July 11. He was laid to rest with full military honours.

Public representatives, officials from the Army, district administration, police and thousands of people from different parts of the district paid respects to the martyr.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

5 month old babymartyrs infant daughter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................