At Mass Marriage Event, Bageshwar Baba's "Social Responsibility" Call To Hotels

The seventh mass marriage festival at Bageshwar Dham near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh is unfolding on a grand scale, drawing thousands of devotees and dignitaries. On Friday, the 'haldi' ceremony of 300 brides was held, with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav attending the ceremony as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that such social initiatives should expand beyond 300 daughters. "We should aim for 3,000 daughters," he declared, announcing a grant of Rs 51,000 for each bride as part of the state's support for the mass wedding initiative.

A statement by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, aka Bageshwar Baba, also grabbed attention.

During his discourse, Shastri said that photographs of Bageshwar Baba are displayed in many hotels, and the lakhs of devotees visiting the Bageshwar Dham significantly contribute to the flourishing tourism and hospitality business in the region.

However, he expressed disappointment that when he or associates of the Dham visit these hotels, they are charged full commercial rates.

"We are not asking for free services," he clarified. "But when someone's business prospers because of a religious place, they too should contribute something back to society."

Shastri made a personal appeal to hotel operators, suggesting that if each hotel took the responsibility of supporting at least one girl's marriage or assisting in wedding arrangements, it would set a powerful example of social participation.

He emphasised that the appeal was not meant to trigger controversy but to encourage collective responsibility.

The President of the Chhatarpur Hotel Management Association, Bhagwat Sharan Agarwal, acknowledged that tourism and business in the district have indeed benefited because of the dham. He said around 85 hotels operate in the district and occupancy levels reach 80-90% when Shastri is in the dham.

Agarwal added that taxi operators, shopkeepers, and local service providers also witness substantial income growth because of the influx of devotees.

He clarified, however, that hotels in Chhatarpur have consistently supported the mass marriage programmes, with many providing one or two rooms free of charge during such events. "The hotels Baba referred to are in Khajuraho, not Chhatarpur," he said.

