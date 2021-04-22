'At Least Oxygen Is Needed To Be Patient': Prashant Kishor's Swipe At PM

Oxygen shortage for Covid patients has emerged as one of the biggest concerns. (File)

Addressing a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor today spotlighted India's "we can't breathe" cry - conveying the sense of desperation among thousands over the lack of oxygen supply in hospitals amid a deadly second wave of coronavirus sweeping the country. Oxygen should be made available to "at least keep calm", he wrote.

"@narendramodi Sir, thousands of people are saying - "we can't breathe" #wecantbreathe; At least oxygen should be available to maintain patience," tweeted Prashant Kishor in Hindi, attaching a screenshot of NDTV report quoting the Delhi High Court which chides the government over the oxygen situation in hospitals. "The citizen can fall back on the state. It is the responsibility of the government. Beg...borrow...steal, it is your job," the court told the centre on Wednesday.

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, acknowledged the rise in oxygen demand and assured the nation that the centre, states and private companies are working hard to ensure that it was available as quickly as possible.

The PM also condoled the loss of lives and underscored the need to face the "big challenge with determination and resolve".

Amid the spiralling crisis, states have been bickering with the centre or other states over the supply of oxygen, vaccine and medicines. Earlier today, the Supreme Court asked to see a "national plan" on oxygen supply, essential drugs and method of vaccination and issued notice to the Centre.

Struggling with a more virulent second Covid wave, India today saw a record Covid spike with 3.14 lakh infections in a day and 2,104 deaths. This is the fastest rise in cases and deaths any country has suffered till now.

Oxygen shortage for Covid patients has emerged as one of the biggest concerns. The government, however, has assured "round-the-clock" monitoring of the oxygen supply.

Targeting PM Modi over his address to the nation on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said India is in dire need of solutions not "hollow speeches".