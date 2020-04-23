At Least 26 Bhutanese Stranded In Odisha Due To Coronavirus Lockdown Fly Home

The aircraft left Biju Patnaik International Airport for Paro at 2 pm, an official said

At least 26 Bhutanese nationals, stranded in Odisha due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, left for home on Thursday in a special flight.

A Druk Air flight took off from Bengaluru with a few Bhutan-bound passengers and landed at the Bhubaneswar airport earlier in the day.

The group of 26, who were stranded in Odisha, boarded the flight following completion of necessary formalities, a senior official said.

"All stakeholders, including the customs, immigration, CISF and others extended their cooperation for the smooth transition and we ensured social distancing and cleanliness at the airport," the official said.

A student of NIT, Rourkela, who was among the 26 passengers, said he was excited to return home.

"We will be safe at home as the number of coronavirus cases is far less in Bhutan. Our embassy has communicated with us and facilitated our evacuation," he said.