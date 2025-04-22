Advertisement
At Least 2 From Pune Killed In J&K's Pahalgam Terror Attack

In what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

Read Time: 2 mins
She stated two persons out of a group of five from Pune sustained gunshot injuries.
Pune:

At least two persons from Pune have suffered gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in Kashmir, with NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule requesting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide immediate medical aid and support.

"Requesting @OmarAbdullah for providing immediate medical aid and support to the people hailing from Pune who have suffered injuries in the Pahalgham firing incident today," Ms Sule posted on X.

"Asawari Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale (gunshot wound), Kaustubh Ganbote (gunshot wound), & Sangeeta Gabote from Pune. The family has requested clarity on their condition, please. Thank you for your efficient & quick administration! Mr Sule added.

In what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019, terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

