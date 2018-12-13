At Last, Yogi Adityanath Speaks: 'Congress Won Polls Through Deceit'

Yogi Adityanath was one of BJP's star campaigners in the states that went to polls

A day after the BJP was pushed out of power from three major states in the Hindi heartland, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday downplayed the Congress' victories by saying that it had achieved electoral success through deceit.

"The Congress' lies will start unravelling soon, and that will make our future battles even easier," the firebrand BJP leader said during a press conference at Patna's Mahavir temple, where he halted on his way back from Janakpur in Nepal. He had gone to the neighbouring country to participate in the 'Vivah Panchami' celebrations at the Janaki temple.

Mr Adityanath, who campaigned extensively for the recent assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, also met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his stopover at the state capital.

Addressing mediapersons, the BJP leader said that victories and defeats were part of the democratic process and one should accept both outcomes in all humility. "But we never bask in our victories while blaming our defeats on electronic voting machines (EVMs), unlike our rivals who practice serious double standards in this regard. When they win, they immediately start worshipping the EVMs," he claimed.

Mr Adityanath, however, rejected suggestions that his reported comment on Lord Hanuman's caste had antagonised voters. "I did not say anything about Bajrang Bali's caste. I only said that Lord Hanuman resides in spirituality, and spirituality exists in people of all caste," he said.

A right-wing group in Rajasthan has sent a legal notice to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, asking him to apologise within three days for allegedly calling the Hindu deity a Dalit during an election rally in Alwar district.

The Congress scored a thumping win in Chhattisgarh, won by a narrow margin in Rajasthan, and emerged victorious in Madhya Pradesh in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and Independents.