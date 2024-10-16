Jyotiraditya Scindia Meets Rocky, 5G-Powered Robotic Dog At Mobile Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets robotic dog at India Mobile Congress

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia kicked off the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 with a unique interaction with Rocky, a 5G-powered robotic dog developed by Ericsson. This cutting-edge robot, equipped with advanced technology, is designed to improve emergency response efforts to help authorities manage critical situations like fire outbreaks. It will also send real-time alerts should such a situation arise.



Sharing his experience on X, Mr Scindia introduced Rocky as an essential tool. “Meet my new friend, Rocky, Ericsson's 5G-powered robotic dog that assists with efficient emergency response. By sending alerts in time, it can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks. #IMC2024,” the minister wrote.

Meet my new friend Rocky, Ericsson's 5G-powered robotic dog that assists with efficient emergency response. By sending alerts in time, it can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks. #IMC2024pic.twitter.com/am7Aw2jK1x — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 15, 2024

Officials at the Ericsson booth, in their demonstration to Mr Scindia, explained the 5G-powered robotic dog's functionality. After the demonstration, the Minister patted Rocky.



During the event, Mr Scindia observed Rocky's impressive mobility and sensor functionalities. The robotic dog can detect hazards and relay alerts to emergency services, enabling it to navigate challenging environments effectively.



The integration of 5G technology allows Rocky to transmit data rapidly, facilitating real-time video feeds and sensor information shared with control centres. This ensures that emergency responders are well-prepared before arriving at a scene.



Beyond his interaction with Rocky, Mr Scindia also spoke about the progress in India's telecommunications sector. He pointed out that while India used to lag in 4G technology, it has now become a global leader in 5G and is aiming to take the lead in 6G innovations.



The India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia's largest digital technology forum, is an annual event organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The eighth edition of IMC serves as a platform to showcase cutting-edge innovation and technology. During the event, Mr Scindia also met with Chief Ministers, State Government IT Ministers, and IT Secretaries.



He wrote in another X post, “Held a fruitful discussion on best practices in telecom infrastructure development, aligning govt. Policies with the innate strengths of the respective States, incentivising OEMs and strengthening the #MakeInIndia initiative to position India as a product nation!”

It was a pleasure to interact with the Hon'ble Chief Ministers, State Government IT Ministers and IT Secretaries today during #IMC2024 and #ITUWTSA.



Held a fruitful discussion on best practices in telecom infrastructure development, aligning govt. policies with the innate… pic.twitter.com/uP5TkciM93 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 15, 2024

“Looking forward to working with all the States/UTs to build a robust, secure and sustainable telecom sector,” he added.