At Delhi Airport, Passengers Can Now Give Feedback On Customs Officials

The customs has conducted passenger satisfaction surveys in the past. (File)

Travelers from abroad can now give their feedback on their interaction with custom officials at an electronic kiosk, inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday.

The kiosk at the international arrival hall of the airport has been set up to gather feedback from passengers on ease of customs clearance. They will be asked whether customs officials were polite and courteous and how quickly were their formalities cleared.

After inaugurating the e-kiosk, chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) S Ramesh said that the customs has been keeping pace with international best practices in respect of passenger as well as cargo facilitation.

"Technology is being used in all aspects of customsfunctioning to reduce dwell times and to engage constructively with stakeholders," he said.

Mr Ramesh said similar feedback mechanisms would be implemented at other international airports in metropolitan cities.

"This (e-kiosk) is representative of our constant endeavours to further the ease of doing business and to conscientiously seek stakeholders' inputs in order to serve them better," said S K Sawhney, Principal Chief Commissioner of Delhi customs.

Although, the customs has conducted passenger satisfaction surveys in the past, the e-kiosk would enable collection of response in real time. Passenger feedback gathered from the e-kiosk would be used to bring in further improvement wherever required, a statement issued by the customs said.