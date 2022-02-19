At BJP Rally In UP, Rajnath Singh Faces Angry Slogans Over Jobs

After Rajnath Singh's assurance, everyone erupts into Bharat Mata Ki Jai chant

The stage is set. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is ready to begin his poll speech in Uttar Pradesh but is checked by slogan-shouting youth from the stands who seek jobs.

The Minister, who is on stage, then enquires and is told that the youth want recruitment in the Army.

"Sena bharti chalu karo (Initiate recruitment in Army)", "hamari maange poori karo (fulfil our demand)" slogans rent the air.

Mr Singh then tries to pacify the protesting youth, saying "hogi, hogi (It will be done)", "do not worry".

"Your worry is ours too. Due to coronavirus there were a few difficulties," he explains during the rally in Gonda district of the state.

Then everyone erupts into "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at Mr Singh's insistence, who is now all smiles.

The BJP, which launched its manifesto last week, has promised jobs or self-employment opportunities to at least one member of each family in the state.