At Bengaluru Aero India Show, Strong Presence Of 'Strategic' US Partner

A battery of US Naval assets, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet, will be on display at the Aero India Show being held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24 as part of strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, more than 100 United States Department of Defence personnel will support the US delegation at the show.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, who is head of the delegation to the Aero India show, said the United States and India were committed to strengthening defence cooperation, in line with Indias status as a major defence Partner.

"I am pleased to be here to support our largest-ever U.S participation in Aero India. Defense acquisitions are an important component in deepening our bilateral ties and contributing to a balanced trade relationship," he said in a statement.

In addition, the US Department of Commerce and US Department of State officials would also participate in the show.

US Naval assets on display will include the F/A-18 Super Hornet from VFA-27 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan and a P-8 from VP-47 Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington.

During the inaugural air show on February 20, a fly-by will be performed by B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

The US participation in Aero India provides both US industry and US military services the opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relations and defense cooperation with India, the statement said.

"Our two militaries work together to protect freedom of navigation in the air and sea, and to combat terrorism and violent extremism. The robust public and private participation by the United States in Aero India demonstrates the importance the United States places on its strategic partnership with India," it added.