At 1.5 Degree Celsius, Adampur Coldest In Punjab And Haryana

Punjab and Haryana reeled under intense cold on Sunday, with Adampur recording the coldest place at 1.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the normal.

The minimum temperature in Halwara settled at 3.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Ludhiana 3.5, Amritsar 4.6 and Bathinda and Faridkot at 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

At 3 degrees Celsius, Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana.

The minimum temperature in Karnal settled at 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Hisar 4.9 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 5.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 5.2 degrees Celsius, Ambala 6.9 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast cold weather conditions in the two states for the next 3-4 days.