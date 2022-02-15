Assembly Elections Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi To Hold Door-To-Door Campaign In Navjot Sidhu's Constituency

Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi is the first-star campaigner to be in Navjot Sidhu's constituency. (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold a door-to-door meeting in Navjot Sidhu's constituency today. She is the first-star campaigner to be in Mr Sidhu's constituency.

In Punjab, which will go to the polls on February 20, the Congress is the incumbent party, and is fighting an alliance with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Assembly Elections are taking place in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Here are the live updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Feb 15, 2022 08:49 (IST) Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Says "Anti-Incumbency Wave" Will Wipe Out BJP



With Goa reporting a high voter turnout in Assembly elections held on Monday, the Congress party in the state exuded confidence in forming the government with a full majority.

According to official data of the Chief Electoral Officer, Goa achieved a voter turnout of 78.94 per cent in polling for the 40 assembly seats. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Sanquelim constituency with 89.61 per cent, while the lowest was in Benaulim with 70.2 per cent. (Read full story here

Feb 15, 2022 08:37 (IST) Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik has worked against several BJP candidates to ensure their defeat in this election. He supported BSP candidate contesting against me. He is a traitor. I demand the BJP leadership to sack him from the party: BJP MLA from Laksar, Sanjay Gupta pic.twitter.com/P5lawEHH1v - ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022

