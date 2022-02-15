Assembly Elections Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi To Hold Door-To-Door Campaign In Navjot Sidhu's Constituency

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will hold a door-to-door meeting in Navjot Sidhu's constituency today. She is the first-star campaigner to be in Mr Sidhu's constituency.
In Punjab, which will go to the polls on February 20, the Congress is the incumbent party, and is fighting an alliance with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Assembly Elections are taking place in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.
Here are the live updates on Assembly Elections 2022:
Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik has worked against several BJP candidates to ensure their defeat in this election. He supported BSP candidate contesting against me. He is a traitor. I demand the BJP leadership to sack him from the party: BJP MLA from Laksar, Sanjay Gupta pic.twitter.com/P5lawEHH1v- ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022
