"Time To Call Spade A Spade": Ashwani Kumar To NDTV On Quitting Congress

Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar denied that he was going to BJP.

Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar, who has quit the Congress in the middle of state elections, said today that "the party doesn't seem to reflect mood of the nation".

Ashwani Kumar, who was Law Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government between 2009 and 2014, said in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi that the decision was "consistent with my dignity". He also spoke about pursuing public causes inspired by the idea of "transformative leadership".

He denied that he was going to the BJP, like others who have quit the Congress before him.

"I have not given it a thought. I have not met anyone in the BJP. There is no decision as yet. I may not even join any party," Ashwani Kumar said, adding that there's no hurry.

"I hope I am wrong but in the foreseeable future, I only see the Congress going downhill."

Dr Kumar said the kind of leadership being projected in Punjab "is the worst in the last 40 years".

"The manner in which Amarinder Singh was humiliated into resigning has not left a good impression of the Congress.

I resent and condemn the way he was humiliated into resigning," he said.

Explaining his decision to quit his party of over 40 years, in the middle of elections, Dr Kumar said: "I believe there comes a time when you can't take it anymore. I have been having sleepless nights for several days. I thought to myself, should I not rise in my own estimation? What I am I sticking here for if I feel so uncomfortable? I think the time has come to call a spade a spade and take difficult decisions."