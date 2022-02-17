Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rally In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes will be held on March 10. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur today ahead of third phase assembly elections in the state.

Addressing an election rally in Sitapur yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people want to return to power those who brought rule of law in Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that having a BJP government meant keeping rioters and "mafia raj" under control.

Congress in charge of Uttar Pradesh elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Pathankot and Ludhiana in Punjab today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address Nukkad Sabha in Punjab today as the state goes to polls on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand are voting in crucial elections with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).

Feb 17, 2022 11:37 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Election: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Announces Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha's Support To Peace Party

Ahead of the third phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday announced that the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha will extend its support to the Peace Party.

Feb 17, 2022 11:21 (IST) Guru Ravidas And His Significance In Punjab Polls Explained

The Punjab election contest played out 1,000 km away in Uttar Pradesh today as political leaders visited the birthplace of 15th-century Dalit icon, Guru Ravidas, in Varanasi. The Punjab election contest played out 1,000 km away in Uttar Pradesh today as political leaders visited the birthplace of 15th-century Dalit icon, Guru Ravidas, in Varanasi.

Feb 17, 2022 11:12 (IST) Punjab Assembly Election 2022: 3 Congress Councillors, Other Leaders Join AAP Ahead Of Punjab Polls

#Punjab | Amritsar Congress counsellors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja and Gurjeet Kaur join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party leader Manish Sisodia.



Yesterday, Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu joined the Aam Aadmi Party.



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/OhcR9OSPJx - NDTV (@ndtv) February 17, 2022