Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Release UP Youth Manifesto Today

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Both leaders will address a special press conference at the party's headquarters. The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest next month's UP election from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri, which is in the Yadav family's stronghold, party sources said on Thursday evening. Karhal has voted for a Samajwadi candidate in every election since 1993, except for five years between 2002 and 2007, when the BJP flipped the seat.
Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is missing from the BJP's list of candidates in Goa, which will vote next month. The BJP has chosen to give Manohar Parrikar's Panaji seat to Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate instead of his son, who had openly asked for it.
The first candidate to be declared against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur is Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. The Dalit leader had said earlier he would contest against Yogi Adityanath in the February-March election.
Yogi Adityanath is running for MLA for the first time. But his main rival will be the Samajwadi Party candidate, not announced yet. This will also be Chandrashekhar Azad's first election.
Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.