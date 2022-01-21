Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Release UP Youth Manifesto Today

UP polls: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a press conference. (File)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Both leaders will address a special press conference at the party's headquarters. The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest next month's UP election from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri, which is in the Yadav family's stronghold, party sources said on Thursday evening. Karhal has voted for a Samajwadi candidate in every election since 1993, except for five years between 2002 and 2007, when the BJP flipped the seat.

Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is missing from the BJP's list of candidates in Goa, which will vote next month. The BJP has chosen to give Manohar Parrikar's Panaji seat to Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate instead of his son, who had openly asked for it.

The first candidate to be declared against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur is Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. The Dalit leader had said earlier he would contest against Yogi Adityanath in the February-March election.

Yogi Adityanath is running for MLA for the first time. But his main rival will be the Samajwadi Party candidate, not announced yet. This will also be Chandrashekhar Azad's first election.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

Jan 21, 2022 08:19 (IST) Congress Emerging As Better Option In UP, Will Form Government In Punjab, Uttarakhand: Sachin Pilot



Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday that the Congress will form the government in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Punjab, reported news agency PTI. He also said the Congress is emerging as a better option for voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Jan 21, 2022 07:56 (IST) Goa Elections 2022: Former BJP, AAP Leaders Figure In Congress' New List



Former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes featured in Congress' latest list of five candidates for the Goa Assembly elections, reported news agency PTI.

So far the party has announced candidates for 29 out of 40 seats for the February 14 elections.

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Thursday announced the list for Panaji, Shiroda, Vasco, Benaulim and Curchorem.