Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: On Congress's Punjab Chief Ministerial Face, Navjot Sidhu's Reply

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the party high command will decide the chief ministerial face for the upcoming State Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20.

"Congress takes decisions after analyzing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. There is a party high command to decide CM face. Whatever the party high command will decide, we will accept the decision," Mr Sidhu told ANI when asked about the Congress CM face in the assembly elections.

The ban on roadshows and rallies for next month's state polls was extended till the end of this month on Saturday by the Election Commission but with relaxations for the first two phases of voting due on February 10 and 14.

The decision came after the election body held a meeting earlier in the day with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five states to review the restrictions given the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Election Commission had banned election rallies and roadshows until January 15 first and later extended the curbs till January 22. The progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations, officials had said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest next month's Assembly election - his first - from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri district, which is in his family's home turf.

The five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa - will submit the current status of vaccination and caseload in the virtual meeting.

After Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused him of spreading misunderstanding against TMC, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that he won't engage in a verbal exchange with general secretaries of other parties. After Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused him of spreading misunderstanding against TMC, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that he won't engage in a verbal exchange with general secretaries of other parties. "I don't enter in verbal exchanges with general secretaries of other parties. I'm a very modest Congress worker," said Mr Chidambaram on being asked about Abhishek Banerjee's comment on the TMC-Congress alliance for Goa polls.

Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM Manohar Parrikar who decided to contest the upcoming Goa election as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency, on Saturday said that his stand on Panaji is a 'principled stand'. Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM Manohar Parrikar who decided to contest the upcoming Goa election as an independent candidate from Panaji constituency, on Saturday said that his stand on Panaji is a 'principled stand'. "My stand on Panaji is a principled stand. I said yesterday that if the party fields an honest candidate with integrity and no criminal records from Panaji, then I'm ready to withdraw (as an independent candidate)," Mr Utpal told ANI.