Amarinder Singh's Party Announces 1st List Of Candidates For Punjab Polls

Amarinder Singh had earlier announced he will fight from his home constituency Patiala Urban.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced his newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress' first list of 22 candidates for next month's assembly polls in the state.

"We are announcing 22 candidates in the first list," said Captain Singh, adding that the second list is likely to be released in two days.

Punjab Lok Congress has so far got 37 of the 117 seats in the state as part of its alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt), with discussions underway on another five possible seats for the party.

Of the 37 seats in his share, 26 are from the Malwa region, which had helped Captain Singh swing the previous election for the Congress in the 2007 polls with his ground-breaking Water Termination Act of 2004 as well as the introduction of BT cotton.

This time, the former Chief Minister could be helped by the eventual revocation of the farm laws by the centre.

Captain Singh also has strong family ties with the region, which used to be part of the erstwhile royal estate of Patiala.

His party's share in seat allocation for the Majha region currently stands at 7, while the Doaba region accounts for four seats.

Releasing the first list of nominees, Captain Singh said all these candidates have strong political credentials and are well-known faces in their respective constituencies.

There is only one woman in this first list 0 Farzana Alam Khan, a former SAD MLA and wife of late police chief Izhar Alam Khan, will contest from Malerkotla in the Malwa region.