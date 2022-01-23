'Peace, Development' Key Poll Planks For BJP: Manipur Chief Minister

Once a Congress heavyweight, Biren Singh is now considered BJP's most credible face in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the elections in Manipur on the agenda of "peace, development and cohesive unity of communities", Chief Minister N Biren Singh told NDTV.

"Manipur was infamous for unrest, violence, bandh (strike). By 5 pm, all shops used to get closed. All this has been stopped now. This is our success," Mr Singh told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Biren Singh, who is Manipur's first BJP chief minister, said that he was confident that the party will retain power in the state.

"Last time it was a coalition government that was formed, but this time my party BJP would like to form the government of its own and we will do it. I am confident about it. Of the 60 seats, we will definitely win about 40 seats and it will be BJP government of its own," Mr Singh said.

Asked about the controversial manner in which the party formed the government in 2017, Mr Singh quickly countered, saying "the government was formed through a democratic process. We formed a coalition government following all democratic norms and we run the government keeping all the alliance partners together".

However, the chief minister, who led a rather difficult alliance, did not give a straight answer when asked whether he would be named the Chief Minister. "As for CM candidate it is our central leadership who will take the call and in a disciplined party all leaders have to abide by the central leadership decision and it is the same for me," he said.

