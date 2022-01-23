Trinamool Candidate For Goa Polls Arrested In Cheque Bouncing Case

The cases were registered under section 138 of the Indian Penal Code (Representational)

Sandeep Vazarkar, the Trinamool Congress Party's candidate from Porvorim for the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa, was arrested on Saturday in a cheque-bouncing case on the orders of a Dehradun court, police said in Panaji.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Vishwesh Karpe said Vazarkar was arrested in the evening after a court at Dehradun issued bailable warrants against him in two different cases.

The cases were registered under section 138 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with the `bouncing' of cheques for lack of funds in bank account, the deputy SP said, adding that Goa Police did not have more information about the matter.

Earlier, on December 30, Mr Vazarkar had been arrested by Mapusa police in an alleged case of fraud. He was later released on the bail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)