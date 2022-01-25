Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP To Contest 65 Seats In Punjab, Ally Amarinder Singh's Party 37

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will be held on March 10. (File)

The BJP will contest 65 seats in next month's Punjab elections while former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's new party Punjab Lok Congress has got 37 and their third alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) getting 15.

The seat-sharing pact was announced at a news conference in Delhi by Captain Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

Praising Punjab as a "leader", especially in defence and food security of the country, Mr Nadda said, "Today Punjab needs special attention, it needs a double engine government and a better coordination between the centre and the state."

Captain Singh on Sunday had announced his party's first list of candidates from 22 constituencies for the February 20 state elections to the 117-member assembly, with ex-captain of Indian hockey team Ajit Pal Singh among the prominent names.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said surveys favouring the BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of elections next month were "opium polls, not opinion polls". He also called UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the "biggest liar".

"These are not opinion polls. These are opium polls. We don't know in what drugged state they are showing such figures and data," Akhilesh Yadav told NDTV in an exclusive interview, defending his demand for a ban on the opinion polls shown on some TV channels in the run-up to the UP polls next month.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Jan 25, 2022 11:33 (IST) Punjab Polls: Congress tweets video with CM Channi as 'Thor' with hashtag 'Congress Hi Ayegi'

Ahead of Assembly elections, Punjab Congress has put out a new social media video, which portrays Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as superhero 'Thor' with an accompanying hashtag "Congress hi ayegi."

The video is made out of a scene taken from 'Avengers: Infinity War' a Hollywood film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Avengers. Faces of Charanjit Singh Channi, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are superimposed on the faces of characters of 'Thor', 'Bruce Banner', and 'Captain America'.

It also shows the faces of PM Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal superimposed on faces of the characters of 'aliens'.

Jan 25, 2022 11:27 (IST) Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: Harish Rawat to contest from Ramnagar, Congress releases second list

The Congress on Monday released its second list of 11 candidates for Uttarakhand assembly elections and fielded former chief minister Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar constituency.

Harish Rawat, who is the party's campaign head in the state, had unsuccessfully contested from the Haridwar-Rural and Kichcha assembly seats in the 2017 polls.

The Congress also fielded Anukriti Gusain Rawat from the Lansdowne assembly seat. She is the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat, who returned to the Congress fold from the BJP on Friday.

The party has so far not decided on the candidature of Harak Singh Rawat and is yet to announce candidates for six more seats.