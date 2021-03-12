Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari To File Nomination Today

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination today for contesting West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram constituency.
BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and fielded Mr Adhikari from Nandigram against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress election core committee on Thursday condemned the "attack" on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said "it seems to be preplanned".
"The attack on the Chief Minister seems pre-planned and the election committee condemns this heinous attack. However, the programmes will not stop anyway. She will go for campaigning. This happened during Left Front government too," Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee told the media after the core committee meeting.
The meeting decided that a TMC delegation led by Saugata Roy will meet the Election Commission on Friday at 12:30 pm. TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Santanu Sen, and Satabdi Roy will be part of the delegation, ANI reported.
Here are the LIVE Updates:
"The TMC election committee strongly condemns the attack on Mamata Banerjee, and since elections are taking place under the Election Commission, it is their duty to prevent such incident. Whoever injured Mamata should be located and tried with proper investigation," said Mr Chatterjee.
