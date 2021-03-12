Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari To File Nomination Today

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination today (File)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination today for contesting West Bengal Assembly elections from Nandigram constituency.

BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the polls and fielded Mr Adhikari from Nandigram against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile contest from the seat in the state Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress election core committee on Thursday condemned the "attack" on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said "it seems to be preplanned".

"The attack on the Chief Minister seems pre-planned and the election committee condemns this heinous attack. However, the programmes will not stop anyway. She will go for campaigning. This happened during Left Front government too," Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee told the media after the core committee meeting.

The meeting decided that a TMC delegation led by Saugata Roy will meet the Election Commission on Friday at 12:30 pm. TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Santanu Sen, and Satabdi Roy will be part of the delegation, ANI reported.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

Mar 12, 2021 09:52 (IST) "Insinuations": Election Body Slams Charges Of Mamata Banerjee's Party



The Election Commission on Thursday reacted sharply to Trinamool Congress's allegation that the attack on Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram on Wednesday was the result of the sudden removal of the state's Director General of Police just 24 hours earlier. The poll panel had failed to protect the Chief Minister despite reports that she may be attacked, the Trinamool had said in a letter to the Election Commission earlier on Thursday.

Mar 12, 2021 09:23 (IST) Trinamool's Partha Chatterjee attacks Election Commission for "failing" to provide security to Mamata Banerjee



Attacking the Election Commission for failing to "perform their duties and responsibilities", Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said the people responsible for the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be "located and tried with the proper investigation".

"The TMC election committee strongly condemns the attack on Mamata Banerjee, and since elections are taking place under the Election Commission, it is their duty to prevent such incident. Whoever injured Mamata should be located and tried with proper investigation," said Mr Chatterjee.