Elections 2019: Samajwadi Party's Win In UP Shows Voters' Anger For BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

SP has won in Rampur, Jalalpur and Zaidpur constituencies, said Akhilesh Yadav.

Terming victory of Samajwadi Party candidates in Uttar Pradesh by-election and Maharashtra Assembly polls as a mandate to save democracy, party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said that it was an indication of people's anger towards the "faulty policies" of the BJP.

"SP has won in Rampur, Jalalpur and Zaidpur constituencies despite administrative pressures and misuse of official machinery. Party candidate Tazeen Fatma won despite BJP's one-point agenda to target her and party MP Azam Khan," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The party also bagged two seats in Maharashtra Assembly polls-- Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Bhiwandi East-- from where its candidates Abu Asim Azmi and Raes Sheikh won.

"These results are indication of people's anger against faulty anti-people policies of the BJP. It's a mandate of people to save democracy. We do politics of development and continue to do that. People have remembered the SP for its work," he added.

He said that the BJP was doing politics of vendetta and was harassing opposition party workers by lodging fake cases but the SP will continue its protests against the BJP's misrule.

