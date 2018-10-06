Assembly Election Rallies Live Updates: PM Modi In Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi To Address Rally In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi:
PM Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer.
With the Election Commission expected to announce the dates for Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh among other dates, political parties are sending their star campaigners to these states to better their chances in the upcoming elections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan today, his political rival Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh.
BJP chief Amit Shah will also head to Madhya Pradesh, where he is expected to make multiple visits over the next few days to meet party workers, respective spokespersons of the two parties said. The Congress chief will arrive in Morena via Gwalior to take part in Ekta Parishad conclave, a party spokesperson said. He will proceed to Jabalpur on the same day where he will perform' Narmada Puja' at Gwari Ghat and later hold a roadshow.
Amit Shah will visit Indore today where he will meet party workers from Indore and Ujjain regions, a BJP spokesperson said. He will visit Gwalior on October 9 to meet party workers.
With an eye on assembly polls due later this year, BJP president Amit Shah in Indore will formally launch the party's mass contact campaign in the crurcial Malwa-Nimad region of Madhya Pradesh to woo voters especially traders, tribals and farmers. Amit Shah will launch the 'Maha Jansampark Abhiyan' from historic Rajwada area and walk for nearly 15 minutes up to Krishnapura Chhatri area to appeal people in the dense commercial area to vote for the BJP.
The Congress had won the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba who is the son of former Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat in the bypolls held earlier in 2018. The seat went to bypoll after the then sitting MP Sanwar Lal Jat died due to cardiac arrest last year.
Poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer district has eight assembly constituencies and seven of them are represented by BJP MLAs while the Congress has one seat of Nasirabad. The BJP, which had lost the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency to Congress in bypolls held earlier this year, is trying to build a favourable atmosphere and mood among the voters by holding the rally of PM Modi, who had addressed an election rally in Ajmer in 2013 also.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan today, marking the conclusion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' which she had begun from Rajsamand's Charbhujanath temple.