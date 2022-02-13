Assembly Elections LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Uttar Pradesh, Punjab

Assembly Polls: Assembly Elections are taking place in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address elections rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Punjab today. The rallies are scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Akbarpur and Punjab's Jalandar.

Home Minister Amit Shah will address rally in Patiala today along with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab gears up for assembly elections scheduled for February 20.

Congress' Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies in Kotkapura, Dhuri and Dera Bassi today.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling was conducted on February 10 for the first phase of the assembly elections. The next phase polling will take place on Febuary 14, followed by February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7, for the other five phases.

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.

Punjab will also go into the polls in a single phase on February 20.

The voting dates for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections have been changed and will now Voting for the first phase is on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5.

