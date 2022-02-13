Charanjit Channi Won't Be Elected MLA: Arvind Kejriwal's Telepoll Claim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Channi is losing from both seats he is contesting and this has been confirmed through another of their telepolls, which was repeated thrice.

Campaigning in Punjab's Amritsar, Mr Kejriwal said, "Channi Saheb is fighting from Chamkaur Sahib and from Bhadaur. We have conducted a survey thrice, Channi Saheb is losing from both seats".

The Aam Aadmi Party, he said, will get 52 per cent votes in Chamkaur. It Bhadaur, it will 48 per cent votes, the AAP chief said.

"When he (Mr Channi) won't become an MLA, then who will become the Chief Minister?" Mr Kejriwal said.

