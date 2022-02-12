Assembly Elections LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rally In Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj

Assembly Elections are taking place in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address elections rallies in poll-bound Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh today. The rallies are scheduled in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address rallies in Saharanpur and Amroha today as Uttar Pradesh gears up for the second phase of the assembly elections scheduled for February 14.

Congress' Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies in Uttarakhand's Khatima, Haldwani and Srinagar today.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling was conducted on February 10 for the first phase of the assembly elections. The next phase polling will take place on Febuary 14, followed by February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7, for the other five phases.

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14.

Punjab will also go into the polls in a single phase on February 20.

The voting dates for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections have been changed and will now Voting for the first phase is on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

