Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Poll Body To Announce Dates For Assembly Elections In 5 States At 3:30 PM

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: India reported over 1.41 lakh new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

The Election Commission will announce dates for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand at 3:30 pm, a statement from the top polling body has said.

Elections in all five states will be held amid a massive surge in Covid cases across the country fuelled in part by the Omicron variant - this morning the Union Health Ministry reported over 1.41 lakh new infections in the previous 24 hours, an increase of 21 per cent from the day before.

Dates will be announced a day after the Commission was briefed by the government on the Covid situation in the country, and particularly the threat posed by the fast-spreading Omicron strain.