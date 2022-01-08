Assembly Election: Punjab To Vote On February 14, Counting On March 10

Punjab assembly election 2022 dates have been announced

Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 14 in the assembly elections. Votes will be counted on March 10. The Election Commission today announced the schedule for polls in five states, including Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The election will start from UP on February 10. Voting will be held in UP in all the seven phases.

On February 14, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab will vote in a single phase.

Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3.

The seven-phase election will end on March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10.

The Congress is looking to retain power in Punjab, while the BJP and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh have agreed to form an alliance.

Except in Punjab, the BJP is in power in the other four states where elections will be held.