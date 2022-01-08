Seven Phase Election In UP Starting February 10, Says Election Commission

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said today, announcing the polling dates in five states. The majority of phases will be in February, when the third wave of Covid is expected to peak.

The polling dates will be February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, the Election Commission said.

To ensure safety, the Election Commission has banned all physical rallies and meetings till January 15, saying the decision will be reviewed after that in view of the "dynamic" ground situation.

The Commission also expressed hope that the vaccination programme in the poll-bound states can be ramped up by then.

In Uttar Pradesh, while 90 per cent people have received their first vaccine dose, only 52 per cent people have received their second dose. Reaching the critical 90 per cent double vaccination figure in a month is seen as a tough challenge in the country's largest and most populous state.

The battle for Uttar Pradesh will be multi-cornered, where the BJP is pushing for a second term in power.

Its big challenger will be the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. But the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party are also in the running, and expected to divide the non-BJP votes.