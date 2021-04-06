Assembly Election 2021: How To Download Election Booth Slip Online

Assembly Polls 2021: How to get an online election booth slip

Assembly Election 2021: More than 20 crore voters from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are exercising their franchise in a mammoth electoral exercise today. In Assam, it's the third and final phase today. For the three states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry this is the first and only phase of polling. People in West Bengal are voting in the third phase today and there are five more phases to go. Here is a checklist of what you need to do if you want an online election booth slip.

Your one stop election site, which gives all you need to know is: electoralsearch.in (National Voters' Service Portal)

Click on 'search' by EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) No.

Put in your Electoral ID

All your voter identity related details will come up

Click on 'view details' and you will be able to see your booth slip

Download the booth slip or you can also take printout

Here is a very important site of the Election Commission that will give all the FAQs: eci.gov.in/e-epic/img/eEPIC-FAQs.pdf