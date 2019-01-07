Asom Gana Parishad Ends Alliance With BJP Over Citizenship Bill Row

Protests broke out in Assam over the row on the Citizenship Bill (PTI)

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a regional ally of the BJP, has exited the BJP-led coalition in Assam over the centre's stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, just a few months before the country votes for a new government. While the break-up will have little impact on the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's government, the development sends out a strong message at a time when several allies of the BJP are upset with the party over a host of issues.

Former Chief Minister of Assam Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and leader of the AGP had been threatening to part ways with the BJP if the government went ahead with the bill that aims to grant citizenship to minority communities from neighbouring countries.

"Our alliance with the BJP is a pre-poll alliance, so the BJP should have the morality to face the verdict of the people. Their decision on the bill will impact the prospects of the alliance," Mr Mahanta had said.

The AGP had allied with the BJP in the 2016 state elections, in which the BJP had won 61 of the 126 assembly seats, and the AGP got 14. Along with Bodo People's Front's 12, the BJP-led alliance's tally went up to 87, well above the half-way mark. The ruling alliance would still have a majority after the AGP's withdrawal.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to grant nationality to people belonging to minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of their residence in India.

Opposition parties as well as civil society are opposed to the bill because it would allow citizenship to illegal Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, who came to the state after March 1971, in violation of the agreement of the Assam Accord, 1985, which sought to identify illegal migrants into Assam and prepare a list of Indian citizens.

The opposition parties allege that the bill links religion to citizenship and want it to be "religion and country neutral". "Delink religion from citizenship issue. This is against the spirit of our civilisation, culture and of our Constitution. Citizenship can't be linked with state, religion, caste, creed and be country specific. It should be universal," said a dissenting member.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was going forward with the controversial bill, protests were witnessed across Assam.

While speaking in Silchar, Assam on Friday, PM Modi had said, "The Citizenship Bill is an atonement of the wrong that was done during India's partition. I hope this bill is passed soon in parliament. India will safeguard all who had been victims of partition," he said.

The agitators burnt effigies of PM Modi in lower Assam and Dibrugarh, even as Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured the people that he would protect the interests of the state.

The protests intensified after Assam minister and BJP's key strategist in northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement that the bill aims to "drive out the Jinnahs".