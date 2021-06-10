Assam Turns Football Stadium Into 300-Bed Covid Hospital In 20 Days

It is equipped with an X-ray room, pharmacy, ultrasound, ECG room and laboratory

A football stadium-turned 300-bed COVID-19 hospital was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday at Sarusajai Stadium complex in Guwahati in preparation for a potential third wave.



A devastating second wave of infections, which surged in April-May, appears to be on the decline after states imposed lockdowns, curfews to break the cycle of transmission.



"We have been able to set up 309 ICU beds and 2,684 oxygen beds all over the state to cater to COVID-19 patients," said the Chief Minister.



"Due to our advanced planning, we have been able to cater to the oxygen needs of our patients as well as supply it to neighbouring states in the northeast to help them tackle the situation," he added.

#AssamCovidUpdate



Our fight against #Covid just grew stronger. Very happy to inaugurate the 300-bed COVID Care Hospital at Sarusajai, to act as an annex to Guwahati Medical College & Hospital.



Congratulations to team for pulling this off in a record time. @keshab_mahanta 1/5 pic.twitter.com/NYFZ9PuRaw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 10, 2021

The hospital, built at a cost of Rs 21.46 crore, was completed in 20 days with help from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).



Sarusajai Stadium Complex, built in 2007 ahead of the National Games, was converted into a football stadium, a part of which has been converted into a hospital.



It was turned into a Covid Care and quarantine centre in June last year for screening and isolating people coming into the state from other parts of the country.



Set up in an area of 3,200 square meters, it has 200 oxygen beds in the general ward and 100 intensive care unit (ICU) beds. It is also equipped with an X-ray room, pharmacy, ultrasound, ECG room and laboratory.



The second wave of Covid-19 has affected over 4 lakh people in Assam. Till Thursday, the state has reported 3,793 Covid deaths.