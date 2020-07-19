Assam To Restrict Inter-District Movement, Guwahati 'Unlock1' From Monday

Assam has decided not to extend the three week long lockdown in Guwahati. (File photo)

Assam has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state government, however, has decided not to extend the three week long lockdown in Guwahati.

Movement of goods and essentials, however, will continue uninterrupted, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said. For inter-state movement of medical and last-rite emergencies, a written permission from the deputy commissioner of the originating district will be necessary, Mr Krishna said.

Announcing the guidelines on "Unlock One" for Kamrup Metropolitan district, which has been under lockdown since June 28, Mr Krishna said night curfew and complete weekend lockdown will continue in the district. The Guwahati city is in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The graded unlocking of Guwahati comes after 21 days of lockdown which was announced amid the spike in number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Here are the 10 things you should know on graded unlocking of Guwahati: