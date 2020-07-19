Assam To Restrict Inter-District Movement, Guwahati 'Unlock1' From Monday

Assam has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state. The state government, however, has decided not to extend the three week long lockdown in Guwahati.
Movement of goods and essentials, however, will continue uninterrupted, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said. For inter-state movement of medical and last-rite emergencies, a written permission from the deputy commissioner of the originating district will be necessary, Mr Krishna said.
Announcing the guidelines on "Unlock One" for Kamrup Metropolitan district, which has been under lockdown since June 28, Mr Krishna said night curfew and complete weekend lockdown will continue in the district. The Guwahati city is in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.
The graded unlocking of Guwahati comes after 21 days of lockdown which was announced amid the spike in number of COVID-19 cases in the city.
Here are the 10 things you should know on graded unlocking of Guwahati:
- On alternate days from Monday and Friday shops and business establishments will be allowed to operate on given side from 7 am to 5 pm.
- Following the norm of one side the whole-sellers for essential items are allowed to operate between Monday to Friday. The same is applicable to whole-sellers of non-essential items.
- While whole-sellers of vegetables, fish and meat are allowed to operate from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 5 pm, milk, milk products and baby food are allowed to be sold every day.
- Construction activities including transportation of materials will be allowed subject to the owner/builder being responsible for testing for COVID and maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols.
- Restaurants and other hospitality services will be allowed to provide takeaways from Monday to Friday. Pharmacies will however operate all days.
- Except e-rickshaws, cab aggregators, auto-rickshaws and manual rickshaws are allowed with two passengers. The operator should be carrying a negative test report for COVID-19.
- All central and state government offices including Banks, Insurance companies, NBFCs, GTAC and private offices will operate with 30% of workforce.
- Private vehicles will be strictly barred on the streets except on medical emergency.
- The shopkeepers complying with all COVID-19 protocols will be allowed to operate with 50% employees.
- Between 6pm and 6am movement of individuals is strictly prohibited while on Saturdays and Sundays no movement of individuals shall be allowed at any time.