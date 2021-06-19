Assam To Launch 'Enhanced Covid Vaccination' Campaign From Monday

Assam is all set to inoculate 3 lakh people daily as part of "Enhanced Covid Vaccination" drive.

Coinciding with the centre's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to all the states from Monday, the Assam government will launch an "Enhanced Covid Vaccination" drive that targets to inoculate 3 lakh people daily.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the drive will go on for 10 days starting June 21 and the target age group has been merged into all adults -- those between 18 to 44 years-old and above.

"Over 2,000 vaccination centres has been set up keeping in mind the remote locations and the backward areas," Mr Sarma said.

"Every tea garden will have a centre," he added.

Mr Sarma also said that the vaccination in the urban areas will go on for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm while in the rural areas, it will go on from 8 am till 2 pm.

"In the urban areas, the vaccination will be conducted in two shifts," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had announced that the Centre will vaccinate all adults in all the states and Union Territories from June 21. Earlier, the vaccines for those between 18 to 45 years were procured by the respective states and the cost were either bourn by the state or the individuals.

