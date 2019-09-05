Assam To Fast Track Trial Of 73-Year-Old Tea Estate Doctor's Killing

Deven Dutta, a doctor at the Teok Tea Garden in Assam's Jorhat was killed over the death of a labourer

The Assam Government on Wednesday said that it has decided to fast track the trial into the merciless killing of Deven Dutta, a doctor at the Teok Tea Garden in Jorhat district last week.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also said that the state government has also instituted an inquiry in this regard. He said Commissioner and Finance Secretary Shyam Jagannathan had been asked to carry out the inquiry regarding the killing.

Sarbananda Sonowal also had a telephonic conversation with the widow of the slain doctor and assured that strict action will be initiated against those who took law in their hands.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) visited Deven Datta's house on Wednesday and slammed the role of the Chief Minister and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for failing to come out with a statement regarding the killing of the doctor on duty.

The IMA also threatened to launch a countrywide stir soon if the government fails to charge the culprits and ensure justice to the family of the deceased.

On Saturday, a group of agitated tea garden workers attacked and killed the doctor in the hospital over the death of a labourer.

Deven Dutta was not available in the hospital when the labourer was admitted into the hospital in a critical condition. The patient had already died when the doctor reached the hospital only to face the ire of the about 300 workers, who beat him to death.

