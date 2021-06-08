Assam To Confer Civilian Honours On Lines Of Bharat Ratna, Padma Awards

Assam cabinet today announced state awards on the lines of Bharat Ratna and Padma awards.

Assam government today announced state awards on the lines of Bharat Ratna and Padma annual awards for eminent personalities and achievers in the state, by providing cash rewards and a slew of other benefits.

While Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour in India and the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards follow, Assam has announced conferring of one Asom Ratna, three Asom Bibhushan, five Asom Bhushan and ten Asom Shree awards every year.

A media release from the Chief Minister's office said, "The awards will carry Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash respectively. The awards will also include benefits like free medical treatment of critical illness, free stay at Asom Bhawans, free travel in ASTC buses etc."

The Cabinet has also decided on initiating a literary pension on the name of litterateur Homen Borgohain to be conferred on his birth anniversary December 7, and a sports pension in the name of Arjun Bhogeswar Barua, on his birth anniversary on September 3.

Artiste Award will also be conferred on January 17 every year from now onwards, and the list of awardees will be announced 7 seven prior to the presentation ceremony.

The Cabinet also approved the simplification of flood damage assessment and repairing of infrastructure. The deputy commissioners have been authorised to take action between April 1 to October 31.

Among other decisions was the display of the photograph of Assam's first Chief Minister Gopinath Bardoloi along with those of the President and the Prime Minister in all government offices, and the formation of a committee to utilise 77,000 bighas of government land freed from encroachers at Gorukhuti in Darrang district.

The five-member committee would be headed by BJP legislator Padma Hazarika.