Assam To Approach Supreme Court To Resolve Mizoram Border Row: 10 Points

Assam will approach the Supreme Court to solve its boundary dispute with Mizoram, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today.

Referring to an FIR filed against him and some of his government's officers in the neighbouring state following a flare-up in violence a few days ago along the border, he said he was willing to cooperate with the summons if that "resolves the issue".

"I will not allow our officers to be investigated," Mr Sarma has said, according to an ANI report. "Our main focus is on keeping the spirit of North-East alive," Mr Sarma tweeted earlier.

The Chief Minister's statement today came hours after a telephonic conversation he had with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Mizoram Chief Minister said he had agreed with Mr Sarma and Mr Shah to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue "amicably through meaningful dialogue".

Mizoram government sources, meanwhile, told NDTV that fresh negotiations have begun between the two state governments to de-escalate the situation. It is even considering dropping the case filed against Mr Sarma.

The Centre has told both the states that their officers and forces will not be allowed to carry arms while visiting the conflict zone along the border between Mizoram's Kolasib and Assam's Cachar districts.

The two states have been engaged in a tense stand-off after seven people, including six Assam Police personnel, were killed and scores injured in a clash along the border last Monday.

Both the states have refused to honour the summons issued over the violence to their officials by authorities in the other. Mizoram has named Mr Sarma in an FIR that includes charges of "attempt to murder".