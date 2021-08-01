'Will Resolve Mizoram-Assam Border Row Amicably': Mizoram Chief Minister After Talks With Amit Shah

The boundary dispute between Mizoram and Assam will be resolved amicably through dialogue, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said today, as he appealed to the people to prevent any possible escalation of the situation. The decision was taken during telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, he said.

"As per telephonic discussion with Union Home Minister and Assam Chief Minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue. In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of their social media platform," the Mizoram Chief Minister said in a statement.