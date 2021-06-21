Assam Relaxes Curfew In Districts Reporting Fewer New Covid Infections

If there is no improvement, stricter restrictions may follow, the government has stated.

The Assam government on Monday relaxed the Covid curfew in places where the number of fresh positive cases has been below 400 in the past ten days. It revised the pandemic SOP on Monday after considering the improving trend.

The districts where curfew has been relaxed are South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Charaideo.

"The districts where the total number of cumulative cases and per day cases are still showing persistently high numbers, especially Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, and Nagaon will be under close watch. In case there is no improvement in the Covid status in these districts, stricter restrictions may follow," the government has stated.

"In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5 per cent or more in urban areas and 10 per cent or more in rural areas in the past one week, District Magistrates will notify such areas as containment zones and ensure necessary containment measures," the SOPs say.

The curfew in Kamrup Metropolitan district will, however, continue from 2 pm till 5 am every day.

"There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals between 2 pm and 5 am in Kamrup Metropolitan district considering the decreasing trend of COVID-19 cases, including the decrease in the daily case load," the SOPs said.

Assam has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. To overcome the deficit, the government today launched an Enhanced Covid Vaccination drive, looking to cover three lakh adults a day over the next ten days.

It recorded 1,775 new infections yesterday and 30 deaths related to Covid.