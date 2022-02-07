Assam To Lift All Covid Curbs From February 15: 'Life Will Be Normal'

Assam this morning reported 256 Covid cases in the previous 24 hours (File)

Assam will withdraw all Covid restrictions from February 15, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Monday, citing a sharp decline in new cases over the past two weeks.

"In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, we've decided to withdraw all restrictions from February 15, but protocols for use of masks and sanitisers will continue," Mr Sarma said.

There will be no night curfew, and shopping malls and cinema halls can function at full capacity, he said, adding that weddings could be held so long as guests are double vaccinated.

The Chief Minister also said school exams and elections, including a by-poll for the Majuli assembly seat, will be held over the next two months.

"I request eligible (school) students to complete vaccination before the start of their exams," he said.

Last month the state government banned non-vaccinated people from entering public places (except hospitals) as it sought to contain the spread of the virus.

People were asked to carry proof of vaccination while going to public places.

The government also suspended in-person classes for all schools up to Class 8 in all districts; educational institutions were told to shift to virtual classes until further orders. Students of class 9 and above were, however, allowed to attend schools on alternate days.

Assam this morning reported 256 Covid cases in the previous 24 hours.

Daily cases in the northeastern state peaked at over 8,000 late last month; on January 20 the state reported the highest ever single-day spike of 8,339 cases in 24 hours.

The state recorded 6,982 and 8,072 cases on January 17 and 18, respectively.

Overall Assam has reported more than 7.2 lakh COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With input from PTI