Assam Proposes Action Against Polygamy, Congress Says Existing Law Enough

The Assam government has proposed a fresh set of measures aimed at discouraging polygamy, including disciplinary action against government employees found practising it and restricting access to certain state welfare schemes.

Unveiling the Rs 2.85 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly on Friday, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the proposals are intended to strengthen women's empowerment and promote gender justice across the state.

"As part of our commitment to women's empowerment and gender justice, any male practising polygamy will not be eligible to avail benefits under notified government welfare schemes," Baruah said while presenting the Budget.

The government also plans to amend the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, to enable disciplinary proceedings against government employees found practising polygamy. Under the proposed changes, such employees could face dismissal in accordance with the law.

In another announcement, Baruah said persons convicted in criminal cases would also be kept out of notified state welfare schemes. He added that the government would roll out a new package of welfare programmes for different sections of society from August, with Rs 6,000 crore earmarked for the initiatives in the Budget.

Reacting to the proposal, former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said the Congress has never supported polygamy and questioned the need for fresh restrictions when legal provisions already exist.

"The law has existed for a long time. This is not a new issue, and Congress has never supported polygamy. Instead of introducing new conditions, the government should ensure that the existing law is implemented properly," Bora said.