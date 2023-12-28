Assam Police Officer Anand Mishra, Popular On Social Media, Resigns

A senior police officer in Assam who was part of a Special Investigation Team on Manipur and hugely popular on social media, has resigned from service to pursue "freedom" and "independence".

A dynamic IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadres, Anand Mishra, was recently posted to Manipur to be part of the SIT probing the violence in the state. The officer is a social media sensation, dubbed "Assam's Singham" by users.

In his resignation letter, Mr Misra said he resigned to pursue a life of "freedom" and "independence".

Before being sent to Manipur, Mr Misra was posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Anand Mishra cited "social and personal goals in life".

"This is to submit my unconditional resignation from the IPS to pursue a life of freedom and independence that I want to realise through various social services and other means that are beyond the mandate of IPS," he wrote.

Sources, however, indicated that Mr Misra is likely to join the BJP in his home state Bihar and might even contest the general election next year.