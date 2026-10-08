Assam Police Arrest 17 Bangladeshi Nationals In Guwahati

Police have arrested at least 17 Bangladeshi nationals in separate operations in Guwahati over the past two days on charges of illegally entering India, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Kulendra Nath Deka said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, DCP Deka said five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Tuesday from the general coach of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express during routine checking near the Paltan Bazar railway station.

According to the police, they had entered India through Dawki in Meghalaya and reached Guwahati on October 5. They allegedly stayed at a city hotel .

Police sources further informed that during interrogation, one of the arrested persons told the police about the hotel where they had stayed and subsequently led the police team there. After examining CCTV footage and other evidence, police registered a case at Pan Bazar Police Station.

The case has also been registered against four people for allegedly involved in harbouring and facilitating the Bangladeshi nationals during their illegal stay and their onward travel from Assam to other parts of India.

They have been identified as Hazrat Ali, Amitrai Doimari, Vikas Paul and Ranjan Dhar.

According to the DCP, Amitrai Doimari is the owner of the hotel, while Vikas and Ranjan are managers at the hotel. Hazrat Ali is allegedly the main facilitator, who used to transport the Bangladeshi nationals from the railway station to the hotel.

Meanwhile, 13 more Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during another operation on Wednesday.

Police said the all had allegedly been staying in Srinagar for the last 10 to 15 years before returning to Guwahati. They were reportedly looking for a network to facilitate their exit from Assam and return to Bangladesh.

Acting on specific information, police conducted a raid at another Hotel in Guwahati and apprehended all 13 individuals.

DCP Deka said the process for their expulsion from Assam is currently underway under the provisions of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act.

He said the police will process the cases and, after obtaining the necessary order from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kamrup Metropolitan, the 13 Bangladeshi nationals will be expelled from India.

Police said further investigation is underway into the alleged network involved in facilitating the movement and stay of the foreign nationals in Assam.