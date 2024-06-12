Assam's New Stipend Scheme To Help Girls' Education, End Child Marriage

Assam government announced Nijut Maina Scheme to fight against early marriage of girl students

In a major development from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government will take the responsibility of educating girl students up to postgraduate level, and as a step toward that and also taking its campaign against child marriage forward, the state cabinet today approved a scheme to provide funds to girl students every month, officials said.

The scheme named Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina (MMNM) is expected to cover around a million girl students and cost the state Rs 300 crore in the first year, and around Rs 1,500 crore over a five-year period.

To inspire girl students to continue education up to post graduate level, those who join higher secondary first- and second-year will get monthly stipends of Rs 1,000 from the government.

The girls students who will get themselves admitted in degree courses will get Rs 1,250 per month from the government. Those who are pursuing postgraduation, they will get Rs 2,500 from the state government every month.

"Through the scheme we want to prevent child marriage in Assam and we want to take the responsibility of educating girls. The students will receive the money on the 11th of this month," Mr Sarma said.

"The burden on parents will be reduced to a large extent. This is a unique scheme and concept," he said.