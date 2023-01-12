Assam Minister Wants 'No Drinking While Driving' Label For Liquor Bottles

The minister said the motive behind affixing the label on bottles is to sensitise consumers. (File)

To prevent accidents under the influence of alcohol in Assam, the state's Excise, Transport and Fisheries Minister, Parimal Suklabadiya, has written to the state excise department to ensure that all liquor bottles in Assam are affixed with a label highlighting 'no drinking while driving'.

The minister, who attended the inaugural ceremony of Road Safety Week 2023 at Assam Administrative College in Guwahati, said the motive behind affixing the label on bottles is to sensitise consumers on the harmful effects of drinking and driving.

Mr Suklabaidya also urged parents to give proper guidance to children and to ensure that they follow road safety rules to avoid such unwarranted incidents.

Mr Suklabaidya also pitched the importance of educating commercial vehicle drivers about the required driving skills and road safety rules.

The Road Safety Week will be observed from January 11 to January 17, in line with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.