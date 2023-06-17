Assam Man Killed In Landslide Amid Incessant Rainfall In The State

Guwahati city police and State Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

A man was killed in a landslide in Assam's Dhirenpara on Saturday morning amid the incessant rainfall in the state. As per reports, a guard wall of a sweets-making factory collapsed, resulting in the death of a Mukhtar Ali, who was working at the factory premises at the time of the tragedy, and was later found buried beneath the rubble.

Local sources said the guard wall came crashing down on the small business unit situated at Sonali Path in the Dhirenpara locality.

After the incident, the Guwahati city police and State Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot and retrieved the body.

Assam is witnessing the first wave of flash floods this year. Incessant rainfall is inundating new areas across 11 districts and impacting over 34,000 people.

Most of the rivers, including the Brahmaputra, have rising water levels at different places though none are flowing above the danger mark, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).