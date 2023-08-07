Assam Man Detained After Video Of Him Torturing Mother Goes Viral

The man is being questioned by the police (Representational)

A person was detained in Guwahati on Monday after a viral video purportedly showed him assaulting his old mother, the police said.

The video, which was shared multiple times on social media, was filmed by a neighbour of the family and showed the man hitting his old mother with a stick as she pleaded with him to stop.

As the video reached the police, a team from the Dispur police station went to the accused's house and picked him up, an official said.

"We have detained the man and are questioning him," he said.

The neighbours have alleged that the man had tied his mother in the courtyard of the house in scorching heat and poured hot water on her.

"We are yet to ascertain the facts and an investigation is underway," the official said.

