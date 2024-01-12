Assam Launches 'Lakhpati Baideo' Scheme For 40 Lakh Woman Entrepreneurs

The Assam government on Thursday launched the "Lakhpati Baideo" scheme to empower 40 lakh self-help group (SHG) workers to help them become rural micro-entrepreneurs.

Announcing the initiative, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ambitious scheme, which will offer ₹35,000 financial assistance to 40 lakh women, aims to empower women workers to achieve an annual income of Rs 1 lakh.

''The scheme will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building two crore 'Lakhpati didis' and we proudly unveil the new programme which will help 40 lakh women," he said in a tweet on X, formerly Twitter.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan', implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, will offer every SHG worker Rs 10,000 in the first year and Rs 12,500 from the Government and another Rs 12,500 from as bank loan (total 25,000) over next two years. The beneficiaries will have to submit a business plan to avail the grant, he said.

Mr Sarma also added that the welfare scheme will be part of the Assam's population control measures. "All our welfare schemes will be linked to population control measures for the benefit of our mothers and sisters", he said.

To avail the scheme, the women must fulfill three preconditions. The beneficiary belonging to the general and OBC categories should not have more than three children, while those in the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes should not have more than four children, the chief minister said.

The SHG member, must enrol their girl child in school and if they are underage should sign an undertaking to do so. The third condition states that the trees planted under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan by beneficiaries must be surviving.