Assam Launches Financial Scheme For Buying Gold For Brides

The first lot of financial aid for buying wedding gold was handed over on Thursday in Guwahati

Ahead of next year's assembly election in the state, the Assam government on Thursday launched its Arundhati Gold Scheme, a promise the government made in 2019. Under this scheme, the state government provides financial assistance up to Rs 40,000 for buying gold to newly married couples who have applied for the scheme. The first lot of financial assistance was handed over on Thursday in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said marriage is an institution full of responsibilities and registration of marriage raises dignity of this institution, besides safeguarding rights of the brides.

To avail this scheme, the beneficiaries are required to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 before a competent authority apart from fulfilling educational and age-related criterion, the government said in a statement.

The scheme aims to facilitate parents of girl children who are economically not sound, but like all other parents desire to give some gold which is considered auspicious to their daughters as a gift at the time of marriage.

The state government said this will encourage marriage registrations, mostly among poor and rural people.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the philosophy behind most state government schemes is to address the problems faced by the society.

Altogether, 1,121 couples registered for the scheme, out of which 587 were found eligible, the government statement said.