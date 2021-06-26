Assam Groups Districts Into 3 Categories To Streamline Fight Against Covid

Assam today reported 2,640 Covid cases and 33 deaths over the past 24 hours. File

In a bid to streamline its efforts to fight Covid, the Assam government today divided the 33 districts in the state into three categories on the basis of their positivity rates.

The districts of Morigaon, Biswanath and Goalpara, and the Bokakhat subdivision of Golaghat district have been categorised under districts with high positivity rate. There are 20 districts in the moderate positivity category. Ten districts, including Kamrup Metro where capital Dispur and Guwahati are located, have been grouped as districts showing an improvement in the Covid situation.

An order by the Assam Disaster Management Authority said the high positivity districts will be under curfew round the clock and the districts with moderate positivity from 2 pm to 5 am. Districts where the Covid caseload is dropping will be under curfew from 5 pm to 5 am.

As per the order, shops, restaurants and government and private offices will remain closed in the high positivity category. For the districts with moderate positivity and low positivity, shops and offices can stay open till 1 pm and 4 pm, respectively. Shops selling essential items can operate till 5 pm in the high positivity districts.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has said that the standard operating procedure for the Covid fight has been updated. Now, government employees who have taken one dose of the coronavirus vaccine can resume their duties and those who have taken both doses of vaccine will no longer need to take COVID tests to travel.